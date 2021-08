The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation by PG&E about wildfire and shutoff programs that will be implemented this year. PG&E officials explained the tool they use to determine which areas are at most risk for wildfire. The California Public Utilities Commission map shows that most areas in El Dorado County with PG&E coverage have either elevated risk (tier 2) or have extreme fire threat (tier 3). PG&E services around 75,000 customers in those areas. Customers can go to cpuc.ca.gov/FireThreatMaps to search their home address.