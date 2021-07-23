Desperate for Workers, Restaurants Are Contacting Applicants from Years Ago
After a year and a half of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant industry is still trying to get back to normal. And simply opening back up for business isn't cutting it: Many restaurants say they are struggling to find enough workers to fill demand from customers. As a result, some chains have tried increasing wages or paying people just to come in for an interview. But when that's not enough, at least a handful of chains have decided to reach out to past applicants who weren't hired at the time but that they could certainly use now — sometimes even if those applications came in years ago.
