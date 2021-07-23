Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man denies murdering 15-year-old who was shot and stabbed in street attack

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUXLz_0b5ntqBG00
Police at the scene in Linwood Road, Handsworth, where a 15-year-old boy died (PA) (PA Archive)

An 18-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who died of gunshot and stab wounds.

Kieron Donaldson, of Aston Lane, Birmingham, entered his plea at the city’s Crown Court on Friday and will now stand trial in October alongside four other defendants accused of killing Keon Lincoln.

Four youths aged between 14 and 17 entered not guilty pleas last March to murdering 15-year-old Keon, who died in hospital after being set upon by a group of youths on Linwood Road, Handsworth on January 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUDnv_0b5ntqBG00
Keon Lincoln, who died in January after being stabbed and shot (Family handout/West Midlands Police) (PA Media)

The youngest of the youths also denied possessing a handgun with intent to endanger life in Linwood Road, while the other three deny unlawful possession of a knife.

It is expected that their trial may last for up to eight weeks.

Remanding all five defendants into custody, Judge Francis Laird QC told them: “This case will now stand adjourned. Your trial will take place on the 5th of October.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Birmingham#Crown Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Jones County, MSimpact601.com

Two charged with Capital Murder, denied bond, including 13-year-old

Two suspects were identified, along with the victim in the Thursday morning murder on North 17th Avenue. Both suspects, one of which was 13-years-old, were also charged with capital murder. Montez McDougle, 13-years-old, and James Williams, 21-years-old, were denied bond during their initial court appearances Friday afternoon. Both were charged...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

47-year-old man shot and killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, July 23, 2021, in the 2200 block of 4th Street, Northeast. At approximately 9:42 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting....
Philadelphia, PA6abc

'I shot her': Philly man arrested in 13-year-old's murder bragged after shooting, court docs allege

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl earlier this year. Officers found 13-year-old Alezuana Carter inside a home on the 1500 block of Overington Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the mouth on April 18, 2021, around 10:58 p.m. She was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Sheboygan, WICBS 58

31-year-old Sheboygan man stabbed in the back by acquaintance

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 31-year-old Sheboygan man was stabbed in the back Thursday, July 23 and is being treated at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Police say it happened around 4:46 p.m. near 17th St and Niagara in Sheboygan. The victim was taken to a local hospital and eventually...
Wichita, KS1350kman.com

AP: Officials: Man shot 2-year-old as girlfriend flees attack

WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita man has been accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and her two young children, then shooting the woman’s 2-year-old daughter as the woman fled when he threatened her with a knife. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday, accusing 21-year-old Kamden Campos, of Wichita,...
Indianapolis, INwrtv.com

Two men sentenced in 2020 murder of 15-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men charged in connection to the death of Peter Lambermont, 15, in 2020 have been sentenced. Jakeb Wells was sentenced to 50 years after being convicted of murder and carrying a handgun without a license, Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. On Jan. 4, 2020, Lambermont was found shot...
Worldbatleynews.co.uk

Six jailed for life for murder of Bradley Gledhill in Batley attack

The six were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Friday) for the murder of 20-year-old Bradley Gledhill on Park Croft in June last year. Four of the six were also sentenced for the attempted murder of another man, with one of those men also sentenced for a section 18 assault on the other of the three victims.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy stabs 12-year-old ‘friend’ over 70 times, tries to behead him & cut off his hand

A jury is currently deliberating a 15-year-old’s sentencing after he was convicted of killing his friend and trying to decapitate them. On December 12, Roberts Buncis, of Boston, Lincolnshire, England, was found deceased in a wooded area near his home. The 12-year-old had been stabbed over 70 times and showed markings on his neck consistent with someone trying to behead him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy