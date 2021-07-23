Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Stream London Rapper Dave’s Ambitious New Album We’re All Alone In This Together

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years ago, the South London rapper Dave announced himself with his ambitious debut album Psychodrama. On that album, Dave switched back and forth between hard UK road rap and soft, piano-driven introspection. He could growl with authority, but he seemed more interested in getting introspective and vulnerable. The album made Dave a star in the UK. It topped the British charts and won the Mercury Prize, and Dave gave a memorable performance at last year’s BRIT Awards. Today, after releasing the interstitial singles “Titanium” and “Mercury,” Dave has followed up Psychodrama with his sophomore album We’re All Alone In This Together.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormzy
Person
Snoh Aalegra
Person
Kyle Evans
Person
Wizkid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#South London#Brit Awards#Psychodrama#British#Mercury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicStereogum

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” At Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus has been going hard on the alt-rock covers lately. In the past few months alone, Cyrus has sung songs from Hole, Mazzy Star, and the Cocteau Twins. Last night, Cyrus headlined the first night of Lollapalooza, the first truly grand-scale American music festival since the start of the pandemic. She opened her set with her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop,” and she turned that song into a medley with the Pixies anthem “Where Is My Mind.”
MusicBillboard

First Stream: New Music From Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic & More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond. This week, Billie Eilish unveils the second phase of a storied career, Silk Sonic have...
Musichypebeast.com

Dave Delivers Stunning Sophomore Studio Effort 'We're All Alone In This Together'

Dave has officially released his second studio album, We’re All Alone In This Together. Clocking in at approximately an hour, the 12-track project features guest appearances from Stormzy on the previously-released single “Clash,” WizKid on “System,” Boj on “Lazarus,” Snoh Aalegra on “Law Of Attraction” and James Blake on “Both Sides Of A Smile.” The title of We’re All Alone In This Together was born from a conversation Dave had with Hans Zimmer during lockdown, and the record hears the artist tackle complex issues such as migration, love and the relationship between mother and son.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What We Know About Tinashe's New Album

It might be hard to believe, but Tinashe has been active on the music scene for a whole decade now. The "All Hands On Deck" hitmaker has quite the résumé and shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to releasing bops. As of this writing, Tinashe has dropped...
Musicdistrictmagazine.ie

New albums: Dave, Peyton, Joel Culpepper & more

With the endless onslaught of new music every Friday it’s hard to keep up with all the new releases. We’ve curated the essential new albums and projects out today for you to check out. Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together. The follow up to the London rapper’s 2019...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

UK rapper Dave drops new song dedicated to Warzone’s Verdansk

Hit UK rapper Dave has dropped his second album, We’re All Alone in This Together, and one of the songs has caught the eye as “Verdansk” appears to be a direct tribute to Warzone – Call of Duty’s battle royale behemoth. David Orobosa Omoregie, better known as Dave, has released...
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Dave: Fans moved to tears by new track ‘Heart Attack’ as rapper’s second studio album is released

Brit Award-winning rapper Dave has moved fans to tears with his new track “Heart Attack”.The track is featured on his latest album, We’re All Alone in This Together, which has been released today (23 July).“Heart Attack” sees the artist, whose real name is David Omoregie, rap candidly about themes including knife crime, deaths of young Black men, and immigration. The nearly 10-minute-long track concludes with an outro by his mother.A tweet by Dave before the album’s release suggested that “Heart Attack” would serve as a successor to his 2016 track “Panic Attack”, which appeared on the artist’s debut record.Fans...
MusicPosted by
The US Sun

How to stream Kayne West’s new album Donda now?

KANYE West is releasing his 10th album this Friday, July 23, 2021, after a long delay. Fans have been impatiently waiting for Donda, a tribute to the rapper's late mother who passed away in 2007. Here's how you can stream the album. How can I stream Kayne West's new album...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Kanye West’s label Def Jam Recordings appears to tease new album by rapper

Kanye West’s record label appears to have teased an upcoming new album by the rapper.Def Jam Recordings, the distributor of West’s label GOOD Music, tweeted on Monday: “YZY SZN” – in other words, “Yeezy season”.Yeezy is one of West’s nicknames, as well as the name of his fashion label.The tweet came amid mounting speculation that new music by West will be released soon.West is rumoured to have hosted a listening party in Las Vegas over the weekend. His representatives haven’t yet confirmed the reports, which emerged on social media.YZY SZN— Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) July 19, 2021Media personality Justin...
MusicBillboard

Darkside's Dave Harrington & Nicolas Jaar on the Grief, Alchemy & 'Psychokinetic' Connection of New Album 'Spiral'

When Dave Harrington and Nicolas Jaar reunited in 2018 to make music as Darkside, they attempted to do something they hadn't with their previous album: write songs. In 2018, the pair -- who released the first (and until this week, only) Darkside LP, Psychic, in 2013 -- rented a house in Brooklyn, and as Harrington tells it via Zoom, "shut everything else out and zoned in on the record."
Beauty & FashionPaste Magazine

10 New Albums to Stream Today

July’s final New Music Friday just might be its biggest and brightest, with an array of appointment-listening-level releases vying for our collective eardrums. At the tippy-top of Paste Music’s minds are the latest albums from TORRES, Yola, Son Volt and Durand Jones & The Indications, but new records from Billie Eilish and Isaiah Rashad aren’t to be missed, either, and nor is Prince’s posthumous Welcome 2 America, a previously unreleased record that resonates all the more over a decade after it was shelved. Don’t just take our word for it—hear all of today’s top-priority releases for yourself below.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Billie Eilish’s New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’

All eyes are on Billie Eilish…and rightfully so. The 19-year-old blazed onto the scene with her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,’ and nabbed hit-after-hit and award-after-award all through 2020. And while the buzz for her sophomore era hasn’t exactly mirrored the gargantuan success of...
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

People Are Loving Portland Rapper Mic Capes's New Album

Aminé remains Portland's banner rap name (for now), but our scene beyond his technicolor antics is plenty vibrant too—see the Last Artful, Dodgr's success and the talented up-and-comers platformed by the Thesis, to scratch the surface. Rose City rapper Mic Capes’s new project is just more proof of what the city has to offer.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Stream: Prince’s New Album ‘Welcome 2 America’

The late Prince is back with new music. For, his estate has just released his ‘Welcome 2 America’ album. The project was recorded in 2010 with the intention of being released in 2011; however, it never saw the light of day until now. The 12-song project features the previously released...
Musicstereoboard.com

Dave - We're All Alone in This Together (Album Review)

Dave has come a long way in a very short space of time. The south London rapper’s debut album ‘Psychodrama’ was a critical and commercial triumph, securing the Mercury Prize, hitting number one in the UK Album Charts and scooping Album of the Year at the 2020 Brit Awards. His second record may do similar business.
EntertainmentBBC

Dave's new album has biggest opening week of 2021

UK rapper Dave has notched up another number one album with We're All Alone In This Together, achieving 74,000 sales with his latest release. That makes it the biggest album launch of 2021 so far, beating Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, which sold 51,000 copies in its first week. Dave's previous album...
Celebritiesofficialcharts.com

Dave's We're All Alone In This Together debuts at Number 1 and scores biggest opening week of 2021

Dave scores a huge Number 1 debut with We’re All Alone In This Together, claiming the biggest opening week of 2021 on the Official Albums Chart. The rapper’s second album opens with 74,000 chart sales – far surpassing previous holder Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut album Sour picked up 51,000 chart sales in its first week in June. It’s also the biggest opening week since November 2019, when Coldplay’s Everyday Life opened on 81,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy