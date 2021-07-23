Stream London Rapper Dave’s Ambitious New Album We’re All Alone In This Together
Two years ago, the South London rapper Dave announced himself with his ambitious debut album Psychodrama. On that album, Dave switched back and forth between hard UK road rap and soft, piano-driven introspection. He could growl with authority, but he seemed more interested in getting introspective and vulnerable. The album made Dave a star in the UK. It topped the British charts and won the Mercury Prize, and Dave gave a memorable performance at last year’s BRIT Awards. Today, after releasing the interstitial singles “Titanium” and “Mercury,” Dave has followed up Psychodrama with his sophomore album We’re All Alone In This Together.www.stereogum.com
