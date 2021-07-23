Cancel
Jackson, TN

Jackson Police need assistance identifying a hit and run vehicle.

By Thomas Ventimiglia
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jackson Police Traffic Unit is requesting information on a hit-and-run case that occurred at Sam’s Club at 2120 Emporium Drive. On July 14, 2021, at approx. 12:30 pm, a white Chevrolet Express cargo van was turning into a row of parking spaces directly in front of the building when it struck the rear cargo rack on the back of a white Honda Pilot, which was parked in a corner parking space. A white female exited the Chevy van, went back to observe the damage she had done, and then got back into her van. The female then parked the van in an adjacent parking row and waited around for several minutes but did not make any effort to contact the owner of the Honda before leaving the parking lot approx. 20 minutes after the collision.

