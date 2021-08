A recent decision by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services to temporarily halt admissions at several state run psychiatric hospitals because of staffing and capacity issues, has the Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association seeking help from several members of the Virginia General Assembly who are on committees that represent health care issues in the Commonwealth. A letter has been sent to those members providing data informed context concerning the ongoing issues . The decision to halt admissions at state run psychiatric hospitals comes at a time when overall demand for mental health services continue to rise. While at the same time data shows the average length of stay for patients admitted to behavioral health care in Virginia hospitals is increasing. The letter pinned by Julian Walker, Vice President of Communications with the VHHA asks those legislators who were contacted to remit any questions concerning the issue to the VHHA.