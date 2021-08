Find out all about one of today's top trending cryptocurrencies, Yield Guild Games. What does the future hold for the platform, and is now a good time to buy YGG coins?. Yield Guild Games (YGG) is one of the top trending cryptocurrencies today. The price of YGG tokens has risen by 50% to around $2.10 in less than 24 hours, and as a result, a large number of investors and traders are clamouring to find out more about the project and its potential as an investment.