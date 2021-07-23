🎤Cheyenne Bottoms Show: Manager Jason Wagner

As of July 27 much of the central part of Kansas is rated as abnormally dry with little change from last week. This still includes all of Barton County except for the southwest corner of the county. Pawnee County is still okay but most of Stafford County is also abnormally dry. This past week’s heat should intensify these dry conditions unless the showers promised this weekend are substantial and the cooler temperatures hold. The six to ten-day outlook (August 3 to 7) indicates below normal temperatures and precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 5 to 11) indicates a return to normal to slightly above normal conditions and slightly below normal precipitation. The wheat performance tests from KSU are available, fall harvested crops will be in a few months for corn, soybeans, and grain sorghum, along with test plots by seed companies and others. Lots of yield information is available and can be quite valuable but how do you use it and what does it mean?