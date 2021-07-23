Where to Stream Mama Weed?
Directed by Jean-Paul Salomé, ‘Mama Weed’ is a comedy–drama movie that revolves around a Franco-Arab translator and mother of two daughters who embraces the world of crime because of her financial woes. The movie is brought to life by compelling performances from Isabelle Huppert as Patience Portefeux, Farida Ouchani as Kadidja, Iris Bry as Hortense Portefeux, Hippolyte Girardot as Philippe among many others. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.thecinemaholic.com
Comments / 0