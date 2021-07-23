Where to Stream Mama Weed?

Parks and Recreation has been over since 2015, and that’s the woooooooorst. Sure, there was a special that came out during the pandemic that brought some of the charm of the workplace comedy back, but that’s just not good enough. So the only way to get a fix of our favorite friends from Pawnee, Indiana is to go back and watch the entire series. But where can you find Parks and Recreation streaming? We’ve got the answer, and for all you big ballers like Tom Haverford, we’ve also got a line on where you can treat yo’ self to buy the entire series.