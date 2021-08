Brothers Andrew and Johnny Trongone, better known as leaders of Richmond rock n’ roll outfit, Trongone Band, premiered their latest offering, the Dave Schools’ produced single ‘Ain’t Worth a Dime’ via Glide Magazine. Glide cheers, “Ain’t Worth a Dime’ [is] one of the standout tracks on the new album. Firing up with a simple beat, sparse and haunting slide guitar, and soulful organ, the band lays into a twangy guitar track and blues-inflected vocals. Building layers of sound into a thick, 70s-style blues rocker, the song brings to mind acts like the Black Crowes, Gov’t Mule, and Greyhounds while also taking on its own style. Commanding vocals are complemented by a groovy rock soundtrack that is sprawling and ferocious while also carrying a sense of restrained cool. Lyrically, the song dwells on the various vices many of us partake in and sometimes struggle with, making it perfect for a dark nightclub.”