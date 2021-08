The Tigers didn’t do much offensively, and a pair of defensive miscues unraveled an otherwise quality start from Matt Manning as they fell 5-2 to the Orioles on Saturday. Manning took the mound looking to build on a run of three solid outings. Overall he was once again reasonably good but also showed the need for growth in terms of commanding his full mix of pitches. Still, this would’ve have been a very strong start had his defense not let him down at crucial points in the game.