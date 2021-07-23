Cancel
Summer Olympics Women's Soccer: Netherlands vs. Brazil odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
 10 days ago
In Summer Olympics Women’s Soccer Group F action Saturday, Netherlands and Brazil play in a 7 a.m. ET kickoff at Miyagi Stadium. Below, we preview the Netherlands vs. Brazil odds and lines, and make our best Summer Olympics bets, picks and predictions.

Netherlands opened with a 10-3 rout against Zambia Wednesday in Miyagi. Vivianne Miedema, the all-time leading scorer in Women’s Super League play, led the way with four goals. Three of her goals came in the first 29 minutes. The Dutch side is No. 4 in the FIFA rankings.

Brazil torched China by a 5-0 count at Miyagi Stadium, led by two goals from Marta. She became the first women’s player to score in five consecutive Olympics. The No. 7 team in the FIFA rankings also saw Debinha, Andressa Alves and Beatriz etch their names on the scoresheet.

Netherlands vs. Brazil: Odds, picks and predictions

  • Money line: Netherlands +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Brazil +210 (bet $100 to win $210) | Draw +240
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -155 | U: +110)

Prediction

Brazil 1, Netherlands 1

Money line (ML)

DRAW (+240) is the best value on the board in this battle of Group F titans. Neither team received much of a test in their opening match, and this result should be much different. Expect plenty of defense.

Over/Under (O/U)

UNDER 2.5 (+110) at even-money is a tremendous value. Both Netherlands and Brazil opened with outstanding offensive efforts; however, they each came against inferior foes.

This will be a competitive match between two of the best women’s squads in the world.

Follow @JoeWilliamsVI on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

