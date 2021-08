The world's coral reefs have reached a precipice, and only we can pull them back from the brink. According to a recent perspective, written on behalf of thousands of coral reef scientists, the coming decade will be our last chance to act. If we can limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, up to 30 percent of Earth's coral reefs could survive to the end of the century. If we don't, we could end up with only 1 or 2 percent left. "The science and the models show that we have only a few years left to reduce carbon dioxide emissions that put us on...