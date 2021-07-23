Cancel
Rock Music

Rivers of Nihil Announce New Album, The Work

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sharing a pair of cryptic video teasers over the past week, Rivers of Nihil have unveiled the name of their fourth album, The Work, along with the cover artwork. A streaming premiere of what figures to be the album’s first single is set for Tuesday, July 27 at noon EDT / 9am PDT; you can view that on Metal Blade Records’ YouTube channel right here and click the “Set Reminder” button to be notified when it goes live.

