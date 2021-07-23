Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

European agency clears Moderna vaccine for children 12-17

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IA6JD_0b5nrwGM00
The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

The European Medicines Agency has recommended authorising Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorised for people under 18.

The EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine — already given the OK for adults across Europe — produced a comparable antibody response.

Until now, the vaccine made by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech has been the only option for children as young as 12 in North America and Europe.

The US Food and Drug Administration is currently considering whether to extend the use of the Moderna vaccine to the same age group.

With global vaccine supplies still tight, much of the world is struggling to immunise adults.

The World Health Organisation and other agencies have urged rich countries to donate their doses to the developing world — where fewer than 2% of people have been vaccinated — rather than moving on to inoculate their less vulnerable populations.

Hundreds of millions of Moderna doses already have been administered to adults, and the company says the two-dose vaccine is just as protective for adolescents.

In a study of more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds, the vaccine triggered the same signs of immune protection, and no Covid-19 diagnoses arose in the vaccinated group compared with four cases among those given dummy shots.

Sore arms, headache and fatigue were the most common side effects in the young vaccine recipients, the same ones as for adults.

US and European regulators caution, however, that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear linked to an extremely rare reaction in teens and young adults — chest pain and heart inflammation.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have begun testing in even younger children, from age 11 down to six months old. These studies are more complex: teens receive the same dose as adults, but researchers are testing smaller doses in younger children.

The EU drug regulator said it would continue to monitor the safety and efficacy of the Moderna vaccine in children as it is used in European member countries.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#On Children#Eu#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
KidsEssence

There Is A COVID-19 Vaccine Underway For Children Under 12

Until then, following CDC guidelines is key. In May 2021, a COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12-15 was green lighted, meaning all Americans aged 12 and above were now eligible to be vaccinated against the respiratory illness. As schools reopen in the fall, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is pushing to have a COVID-19 vaccine available for children under 12 years old as well.
Worldpharmatimes.com

EU backs approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in 12-17 year-olds

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for use in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years of age. Following the positive recommendation, the European Commission (EC) will consider authorising the use of the Moderna COVID-19...
Pharmaceuticalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

How the Moderna vaccines will be distributed: they will be applied to 900,000 adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age with comorbidities

On Saturday, July 17, they landed at the Ezeiza international airport. 3.5 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine that were donated to Argentina by the United States. Since then, the serums have been in a deposit of the Andreani firm until it is defined how they will be used, a path that began to be paved this Friday.
KidsBBC

Nadhim Zahawi: At-risk children aged 12-17 to be offered vaccine

Nadhim Zahawi: At-risk children aged 12-17 to be offered vaccine. Children aged 12-17 with underlying health conditions will be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the government has said. Speaking in the House of Commons, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said children in the age range will also be offered a vaccine "if...
Pharmaceuticalsbiospace.com

EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Authorization for the Use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents (12-17 Years of Age) in the European Union

“The CHMP recommendation of the authorization of our COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals 12 years of age and older in the European Union is a positive step forward toward authorization of our vaccine in this age group,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “As we help to combat the pandemic, we hope to be able to help get adolescents safely back to school this fall.”
KidsKSAT 12

Bring in the kids: Estonian city targets youths for jabs

TARTU – With her father in tow, 13-year-old Gloria Raudjarv marched through a vaccination center inside a sports hall in Estonia’s second-largest city and up to a nurse for her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, around half of Tartu's teenagers from 12 to 17 have already received...
KidsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Should we vaccinate children against COVID-19? We asked 5 experts

Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recently announced provisional approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be used in 12-15-year-olds. We learned on Monday that the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has advised that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children aged 12-15, those who live in remote communities, and those with underlying medical conditions should be prioritised to receive the jab.
Sciencegoodmenproject.com

U.S. Researchers Help Advance Promising Malaria Vaccine

Malaria kills more than 400,000 people each year, most of them children under age 5. That may change soon, thanks to a promising vaccine developed by U.S. and other researchers. Malaria is spread by mosquitos and infects more than 200 million people annually. The new vaccine, called R21, has proven...
Food SafetyBusiness Insider

Public Health Notice: Outbreak of Hepatitis A infections linked to frozen mangoes

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is collaborating with provincial public health partners, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Health Canada to investigate an outbreak of Hepatitis A infections occurring in Québec and Nova Scotia. The outbreak appears to be ongoing, as recent illnesses continue to be reported to PHAC.
WorldPosted by
newschain

UK blames Iran for drone attack that killed Briton on ship off Oman

The UK has said it is “highly likely” Iran carried out an “unlawful and callous attack” on a ship in the Middle East which left a Briton dead. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the Government believed the drone attack on the oil tanker off the coast of Oman was “deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran”.
Public HealthWOWK

What are the symptoms of COVID-19 if you’re vaccinated?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Rising COVID-19 case numbers are renewing the push for vaccinations, while at the same time scientists are studying rare infections in inoculated patients. But medical experts say the breakthrough cases don’t indicate the vaccine is ineffective. “If you look at the number of hospitalizations right now in...
WorldPosted by
newschain

5 key facts about Covid-19 vaccines that pregnant women need to know

England’s chief midwife Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent is appealing for hesitant pregnant women to book their jabs after new research from Oxford University found more than 99% of expectant mothers admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are unvaccinated. Scientists say that the Delta variant of the virus poses a significantly greater risk of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy