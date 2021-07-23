Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Moderna Gets European Nod for Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine

By Dan Weil
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPF1y_0b5nqvUG00

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares rose Friday after European Union regulators recommended approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents 12 and over.

“The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine (Spikevax) to include adolescents 12 years of age and older,” the company said.

Following the CHMP’s positive opinion, the European Commission will consider authorizing the vaccine for adolescents.

Moderna stock recently traded at $333.06, up 3%. The shares have surged 155% in the past six months.

“On June 10, Moderna announced data from the ongoing Phase 2/3 study, which enrolled 3,732 participants ages 12 to less than 18 years in the U.S.,” the company said.

“The study met its primary endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to those observed in the COVE efficacy study in adults.

“After two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, no cases of COVID-19 were observed in the vaccine group using the case definition from the adult Phase 3 COVE study, compared to four cases in the placebo group, resulting in a vaccine efficacy of 100%.”

In other Moderna news, it joined the vaunted S&P 500 stock index Wednesday, replacing Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) - Get Report. AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Report completed its $39 billion takeover of Alexion this week.

In May, Moderna posted stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter. Profit totaled $2.84 a share, with revenue rising to $1.9 billion. The drugmaker also boosted its full-year vaccine sales forecast to around $19.2 billion for the full 2021 financial year.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
36K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Adolescents#Alexion Pharmaceuticals#Moderna Gets European Nod#European Union#Chmp#The European Commission#Moderna News#Alxn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MassLive.com

When will the COVID vaccines be fully approved by FDA?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday it is working to fully approve the COVID-19 vaccines as coronavirus cases continue to rise and vaccination rates drop. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey released this month found that among the one-third of U.S. adults surveyed who are unvaccinated, 16%...
Medical & BiotechWTAJ

Pfizer vaccine effectiveness declines after 4 months, study says

(WTAJ) — A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected. In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest at 96.2% between...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Novavax Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine could prove to be highly effective against the delta variant. The most likely path to success for Novavax's vaccine in the U.S. market is as a booster shot. Novavax could also have significant opportunities for its vaccine in international markets. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and...
IndustryPosted by
Fox News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine efficacy drops to 84% after 6 months, preprint study suggests

A new study involving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine suggests the jab’s efficacy drops to around 84% about six months after the second dose. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed and was published on medRxiv, was supported by Pfizer and BioNTech, concluding that despite "a gradually declining trend in vaccine efficacy," it still was "highly efficacious in preventing COVID-19."
New York City, NYdallassun.com

Pfizer seeks permission to administer third Covid dose

Pfizer has projected a 29 percent increase in the sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, to reach $33.5 billion. Pfizer also highlighted its intent to receive an emergency use authorization in the United States by August to administer the third booster. According to Pfizer data, administration of a third...
Public Healththedallasnews.net

Covid-19: SA receives 2.8 million Pfizer vaccine doses from the US

The government has received the first 2.8 million doses of the Pfizer vaccines donation from the US. The second batch of 5.6 million doses is expected to arrive on Tuesday. The Department of Health said the donations would help the country reach its vaccination milestones. Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi...
Pharmaceuticalsbiospace.com

EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Authorization for the Use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents (12-17 Years of Age) in the European Union

“The CHMP recommendation of the authorization of our COVID-19 vaccine for use in individuals 12 years of age and older in the European Union is a positive step forward toward authorization of our vaccine in this age group,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “As we help to combat the pandemic, we hope to be able to help get adolescents safely back to school this fall.”
Orlando, FLBay News 9

Local Moderna teen COVID-19 vaccine trial nears halfway mark

The Orlando pediatric office chosen as the only site in Florida to take part in Moderna’s nationwide teen COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials is almost halfway through its trial. What You Need To Know. Nona Pediatric Center is only Florida site for Moderna’s nationwide COVID-19 teen vaccine trials. 13-month trial concludes...
Public HealthMetro International

Supply issues to delay Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipments, S.Korea says

SEOUL (Reuters) – Moderna has pushed back its late-July vaccine shipment schedule for South Korea to August due to supply problems that will affect other countries waiting on its shots, South Korean health officials said on Tuesday. The shipment delay comes as the government is expanding its inoculation campaign to...
Public Healthkfgo.com

New Zealand gives provisional nod to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s health regulator Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older, acting minister for COVID-19 response, Dr Ayesha Verrall, said on Thursday. New Zealand secured 7.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through an advance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy