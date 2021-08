The Cleveland Indians will meet with the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action in Rogers Centre, CAN, on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 3:07 PM (EDT). The Cleveland Indians, who are currently at 51-51, are three matches behind in the standings. 500 on the road and nine matches behind the AL Central Division-leading Chicago White Sox. The Indians are returning from a weekend series against the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland was held to only four hits and ten strikeouts in a 2-1 road defeat to Chicago on Sunday.