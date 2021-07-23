Michael Thomas is expected to miss start of regular season after June ankle surgery
Saints receiver Michael Thomas’ ankle issues from 2020 have extended into 2021. According to multiple reports, Thomas is expected to miss the start of the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery in June. The recovery period could sideline Thomas for multiple weeks once the year begins in September. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted the timeline is recommended to be four months.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
