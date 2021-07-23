Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Michael Thomas is expected to miss start of regular season after June ankle surgery

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 9 days ago

Saints receiver Michael Thomas’ ankle issues from 2020 have extended into 2021. According to multiple reports, Thomas is expected to miss the start of the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery in June. The recovery period could sideline Thomas for multiple weeks once the year begins in September. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted the timeline is recommended to be four months.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLnumberfire.com

Rapoport: Michael Thomas (ankle) expected to miss start of Saints season

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Thomas had surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle in June, a procedure that comes with a four-month recovery timeline, according to Rapoport. Thomas was limited to seven games last season after injuring his ankle in Week 1. Alvin Kamara averaged 8.6 targets per game in eight games without Thomas last year, and he would likely be a primary beneficiary again if Thomas misses time. Tre'Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway would also be in line for more work.
NFLchatsports.com

[WATCH] Saints Fans reaction to Michael Thomas missing start of season

Hey, look at that. Another week, another breaking news report of the New Orleans Saints that totally doesn’t affect our 2021 season at all. Nope. Last Friday Saints fans were casually going about their morning, maybe eating a beignet or two, when news dropped of David Onyemata’s suspension. This Friday morning we switched it up and just had donuts instead. Safer bet right? Of course not, we’re Saints fans. News has just broke about Michael Thomas missing the start of the 2021 season as he heals from his ankle injury. The All-Pro wide receiver could miss as much as six weeks.
NFLchatsports.com

Michael Thomas likely sidelined to start 2021 season, per report

Disastrous news struck the web on Friday morning as it was reported by multiple sources that New Orleans Saints star WR Michael Thomas will miss the beginning of the 2021 after undergoing surgery to repair ankle ligaments back in June. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Thomas “could be on the sideline for weeks” after the surgery which comes with a recommended four months of recovery. Depending on when exactly in June Thomas underwent this surgery, if the full four months of recovery were applied the best case scenario for the Saints would be to get their star receiver back in October for the Week 4 contest vs the New York Giants.
NFLfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Football Fallout: Michael Thomas Ankle Surgery

Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the regular season following ankle surgery that he underwent back in June.This surgery was to repair the same injury that Thomas suffered last season and hampered for most of 2020. As we find ourselves a little more than a month away...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Saints wish WR Michael Thomas would've had ankle surgery earlier

It was reported last Friday that New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas would miss the start of the upcoming regular season after he underwent ankle surgery in June to repair an issue that bothered him throughout the 2020 campaign, and a later story said the two-time All-Pro could begin Week 1 in September on the physically unable to perform list and, thus, be out through the season's first six weeks.
NFLNational football post

Sean Payton frustrated with timing of Michael Thomas’ surgery

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton expressed his frustration Wednesday that star wideout Michael Thomas did not undergo surgery on his ankle earlier in the offseason. Thomas reportedly will miss the start of the 2021 season as he recovers from surgery on an ankle injury that has plagued him for some time. He had the surgery in June, and reports said his recommended rehab period is four months.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Former Houston Oilers O-Lineman Passes Away: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. JULY 12: CARTER PASSES AWAY Former Houston Oilers offensive lineman David Carter passed away over...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season. The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Doug Pederson Shares Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ decision to draft quarterback Jalen Hurts with Carson Wentz on the roster raised eyebrows from the outset. Hurts wound up replacing Wentz as the starter by the end of the 2020 season, and officially became QB1 when Wentz was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in March. However, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says the team didn’t draft Hurts with the intention of sabotaging what it had with Wentz.

Comments / 0

Community Policy