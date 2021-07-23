Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles on how Dr. Sharon Fieldstone shakes up the world of Richmond
By the end of its first season, Ted Lasso established a copacetic dynamic between Jason Sudeikis’ Coach Ted Lasso, his AFC Richmond football team, and the owner of the club, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). The Apple TV+ comedy won hearts with a central focus on kindness and warmth. In season two, that winning optimism returns but not without a few shakeups. Sarah Niles join the cast as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, the team’s sports psychologist, and she is seemingly immune to Ted’s appeal (and biscuits).www.avclub.com
