Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles on how Dr. Sharon Fieldstone shakes up the world of Richmond

By Saloni Gajjar
A.V. Club
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the end of its first season, Ted Lasso established a copacetic dynamic between Jason Sudeikis’ Coach Ted Lasso, his AFC Richmond football team, and the owner of the club, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham). The Apple TV+ comedy won hearts with a central focus on kindness and warmth. In season two, that winning optimism returns but not without a few shakeups. Sarah Niles join the cast as Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, the team’s sports psychologist, and she is seemingly immune to Ted’s appeal (and biscuits).

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Waddingham
Person
Jason Sudeikis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Richmond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Psychology
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Premiere: AFC Richmond Suffers Loss After Important Figure Dies

[Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere spoilers ahead.] Season 2 of Ted Lasso has begun and the premiere episode gets off to a surprising start. AFC Richmond is struggling to start the season as they have posted seven consecutive ties. However, they have a chance to earn a much-needed win when Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) earns a penalty kick in extra time in a 2-2 battle against Nottingham Forest. However, as Dani kicked the ball the team mascot Earl runs to the goal to catch a bird and gets hit with the ball. The greyhound dies due to the injuries he suffered.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Premiere Recap: Richmond Goes to the Dogs

Ted Lasso is back for a second season. I wrote about the joy of the series overall last week, and now I’ll be reviewing each episode. Spoiler-filled thoughts on the premiere, “Goodbye, Earl,” coming up just as soon as we discuss Tom Cruise’s hair in Magnolia…. When last we left...
AppleEstes Park Trail Gazette

Guest Opinion: Ted Lasso is the healing balm the world needs right now

It has been a tough week for those of us who live in Estes Valley. A tough week, in a tough month in what has become a historically tough year. It is not always easy to cover the tragedies that we have been through as a community. It can take a toll. This past week, I took a break from a deep-dive investigation into the story that broke this past week that involved the attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault of a local teenage girl. This story hit very close to home for me, having three daughters of my own (and a granddaughter), one of whom is the same age as the victim. That, combined with a very close family member coming very close to passing on after a heart attack recently, had contributed to my need for solace. Solace from global pandemics, floods, fires, evacuations, violence, employment crises, and the world in large part seemingly going crazy.
TV & Videoskfgo.com

Sugary treats in hand, TV’s ‘Ted Lasso’ takes the field again

NEW YORK (Reuters) – “Ted Lasso,” a heartwarming TV series about an American football coach trying to rally a struggling British soccer team, returns Friday with players and staff searching for a winning formula on the field and navigating personal challenges off of it. Star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis said...
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Truth About The Ted Lasso Cast's Friendships Behind The Scenes

The second season of "Ted Lasso" begins on July 23, and some fans wonder if the cast members get along off-screen. "Ted Lasso" editor Melissa McCoy told The Wrap that the show's positive vibe continues behind the scenes because of star Jason Sudeikis. McCoy said, "Jason is not only the actual Ted Lasso, but he's Ted Lasso behind the scenes. He just elevates everybody."
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

Hannah Waddingham: Rebecca's happier in 'Ted Lasso' Season 2

LOS ANGELES, July 23 (UPI) -- Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond soccer team owner Rebecca Welton on the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, said her character's demeanor improves in the second season, which premieres Friday. "We're seeing a happier Rebecca," Waddingham told UPI in a video interview. "We're seeing...
New York City, NYDecider

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Schmigadoon!’ Are an Irrepressibly Optimistic Double Act

Right now the happiest place on earth might very well be Apple TV+. Tomorrow brings the return of the feel-good hit comedy series, Ted Lasso, a show lauded for its ability to bring kindness and levity to folks during the shitstorm that was 2020. But when Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres, it won’t be alone. Last week, Apple TV+’s latest comedy gem, Schmigadoon!, premiered. Together, Ted Lasso and Schmigadoon! make the perfect programming double act. Both are hilarious, full of heart, and exactly the escape we all need right now.
CelebritiesDaily Beast

How ‘Ted Lasso’ Changed Our Lives at the Darkest Time

The Apple TV+ comedy series, which debuted last year like a fleeting, gee-golly antidote to our pandemic trauma and malaise, is undeniably funny—hence the record-breaking 20 Emmy nominations it earned earlier this month. The reason it burrowed not just into the zeitgeist, but also our collective psyche is that for...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández Reacted To Danny Rojas' Traumatic Season 2 Moment

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere on Apple TV+. Read at your own risk!. Ted Lasso Season 2 certainly didn't pull any punches in its Season 2 premiere and got things off to a real wild start for AFC Richmond. Team optimist and soccer superstar Danny Rojas had his happiness stolen minutes into the season opener when his penalty kick unintentionally struck and killed the team's greyhound mascot.
TV & VideosIGN

Ted Lasso - Review

The season two premiere of Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+. When Ted Lasso arrived last summer, the sports comedy was universally praised for providing a perfect shot of feel-good energy right when we needed it, giving audiences a safe space as the world buckled beneath the weight of a pandemic. But that sort of adulation also sold it a bit short, as the surprise Apple TV+ hit certainly didn't need to play off the poor state of the world to stand out as one of 2020's best new shows. Thankfully, with its sophomore season, Ted Lasso now has the opportunity to prove its worth as more than just a much-needed escape during dark times -- and its premiere suggests it's on the path to doing just that.
TV & VideosPosted by
Cleveland.com

Summer Olympics, ‘Ted Lasso’ top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: The Summer Olympics — Yes, we’re bummed out that, due to coronavirus concerns, there will be no fans in attendance for the Tokyo Games. But the global event, after being delayed for a year, should still deliver plenty of must-see TV. As usual, things get rolling with the Opening Ceremony, and because of the vast time difference, NBC will broadcast the festivities live in the morning (7 a.m. ET, Friday) for the first time ever. But for viewers wanting to stick to traditional evening viewing, the network’s “comprehensive” prime-time broadcast will feature special coverage of Team USA, along with the performances, pageantry and Parade of Nations. (Prime-time coverage: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
FIFAEsquire

Seeing the World Through Ted Lasso's Eyes With Jason Sudeikis

The first episode of Season 2 of Ted Lasso—easily the most good-intentioned, feel-good, hilarious show to come out since the Covid-19 era began—kicks off with a New York Jets joke. "Back home if a team is playing poorly, we don't call them unlucky. What do we call them coach?" Ted asks his assistant, Coach Beard, within the show's first 10 minutes. "The New York Jets," Beard replies.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Drops Her Skin-Care Routine

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If Ted Lasso is considered the “nicest comedy on television,” then Hannah Waddingham deserves the title of funniest and nicest person in Hollywood—or Surrey, England, where she’s Zooming from on this particular Saturday evening. The newly minted Emmy nominee for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series has been doing press since early morning but is as warm and engaging as if this is her only interview of the day. She’s also so brilliantly witty, my face actually hurts from laughing by the time we sign off some 35 minutes later.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: TV Review

Jason Sudeikis' ultra-optimistic soccer coach returns for a second season of fish-out-of-water punchlines and radical kindness. One of TV’s best new shows, HBO’s The White Lotus opens with a coffin being deposited on an airplane and flashes back for six episodes in which you’re bound at some point to want nearly every character to meet their end. The White Lotus is a show with a surprising amount of heart, but first it serves viewers a toxic cup of hemlock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy