Merrillville, IN

Two non-COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held at Merrillville schools in September

By AnnMarie Hilton
NWI.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERRILLVILLE — There will be two immunization clinics at Merrillville schools this fall, open to anyone. The Indiana Immunization Coalition will hold clinics from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Merrillville High School and Merrillville Intermediate School. According to a news release from the Merrillville Community School Corp., children do not need to be students to be vaccinated at these clinics.

