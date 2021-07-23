Twitter reacts as Man Utd finally confirm Jadon Sancho signing

It's been a long time coming, but Jadon Sancho is finally a Manchester United player. Officially. Pictures in the kit and everything. What a time to be alive. It was a move we all knew was going to happen. In a risky, generally unprecedented move, United announced beforehand that an agreement had been reached with Borussia Dortmund over their long-term target. But given the club had been trying (and failing) to sign him for the previous 18 months, there was still some lingering anxiety that the deal could collapse at the final hurdle.