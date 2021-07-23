Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Twitter reacts as Man Utd finally confirm Jadon Sancho signing

By Robbie Copeland
90min.com
 9 days ago

It's been a long time coming, but Jadon Sancho is finally a Manchester United player. Officially. Pictures in the kit and everything. What a time to be alive. It was a move we all knew was going to happen. In a risky, generally unprecedented move, United announced beforehand that an agreement had been reached with Borussia Dortmund over their long-term target. But given the club had been trying (and failing) to sign him for the previous 18 months, there was still some lingering anxiety that the deal could collapse at the final hurdle.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Uk#Borussia Dortmund#Gunnar Solskjaer#Tottenham#British#Stretfordpaddck#Aidanwalshmufc#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Twitter
Country
U.K.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Wayne Rooney comments on Jadon Sancho signing and other potential Man Utd transfer business

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has commented on the club’s deal for Jadon Sancho and also sent more transfer advice to the Red Devils. Rooney, now manager of Derby County, spoke fondly of Sancho after yesterday’s friendly defeat against Man Utd, and added that he hoped there would be more players coming in at Old Trafford this summer, though he didn’t want to comment on any names in particular.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

BVB chiefs Watzke, Zorc tribute to Man Utd signing Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have paid tribute to Jadon Sancho after his move to Manchester United was confirmed. Sancho finally completed a £73m move to United on Friday afternoon. His behaviour and good manners in the build up to the big-money switch appear to have had a lasting effect on Dortmund, who heaped praise on the winger for his professionalism throughout.
Soccer90min.com

Man Utd confirm signing of free agent Sophie Baggaley

Manchester United Women have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley on a free transfer. The 24-year-old spent the past four seasons on the books at Bristol City, leading the Women's Super League in saves in each of her last two campaigns at Twerton Park, but left upon the expiry of her contract this summer.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Solskjaer: Why Man Utd signed Sancho; he has entertainer's DNA

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they've signed Jadon Sancho for the long-term. The England winger's £73m move from Borussia Dortmund was confirmed this morning. Solskjaer told manutd.com: "Jadon is a signing that we expect to stay at Man United for many, many years, so it's also that part...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Man Utd hero Rooney gives verdict on summer signing Sancho

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has given his thoughts on the club's marquee summer signing Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils are very close to officially announcing the signing of Sancho, as he goes through his medical and other processes before putting his signature on the dotted line. The 21-year-old should...
Premier League90min.com

Twitter reacts as Man Utd collapse to embarrassing defeat in QPR friendly

Saturday 24 July was supposed to be a day of celebration for the red half of Manchester. Manchester United had finally confirmed the signing of long-term transfer target Jadon Sancho, rumours of a Raphael Varane move were still rife, and the boss and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had put pen to paper on a brand new long-term deal.
Premier Leaguemarketresearchtelecast.com

Why Jadon Sancho is Man Utd’s No 1 transfer target this summer

England international Jadon Sancho had to settle for a fringe role for most of the recently concluded Euro 2020, with Gareth Southgate selecting other players in the attacking positions during the tournament. But his quiet Euro 2020 – before the pain of a missed spot-kick in England’s penalty shootout loss...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

What shirt number will Jadon Sancho wear at Man Utd?

Modern-day footballers often build their brands in association with their squad numbers, so what will the England star wear at Old Trafford?. Jadon Sancho's transfer to Manchester United is close to completion, with the Red Devils forking out £73 million ($101m) to Borussia Dortmund for the England international. It means...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester United complete Jadon Sancho signing

Manchester United have finally confirmed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, subject to international clearance. Costing United a princely £73 million, the 21-year-old becomes the second most expensive English player of all time, behind his new teammate and United captain Harry Maguire. Sancho has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with an option for a further year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy