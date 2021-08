There was no good reason for the Montreal Canadiens to select defenseman Logan Mailloux with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Of course, there’s how the Canadiens were able to select an arguable first-round talent heading into Round 2. However, in terms of legitimate reasons, that’s not nearly good enough, especially when the reason every other team that passed on Mailloux before the Canadiens had was so much better… and more justifiable to put it frankly.