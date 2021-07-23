Cancel
Fox 8 Jukebox: Jul Big Green

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — He’s been featured in Variety and Cleveland Magazine and Fox 8 News in the Morning is thrilled to welcome Jul Big Green back to the studio. Jul Big Greene is a genre blending artist that combines pop, hip-hop and rock elements in his music. Jul Big Green has been busy over the last year, during quarantine he produced music for national ads for Del Taco and developed a partnership with TikTok to license his songs. He currently has over 8 thousand TikTok videos that feature his music. Be on the lookout for new music from Jul. He’s releasing singles from his soon-to-be released album “5pm to Twilight”. Click here to learn more about Northeast Ohio artist Jul Big Green.

