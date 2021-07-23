Cancel
Naples, FL

Wounded Warriors wins veterans housing lawsuit against City of Naples

By Katelyn Massarelli
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – The Wounded Warriors of Collier County won a federal lawsuit against the City of Naples after a two-year denial of approval for veteran housing.

Organization leaders filed an official lawsuit against the City of Naples for not providing reasonable accommodations under the Fair Housing Act to allow more than four veterans to live together in a group transitional home. The transitional home was through programming with Wounded Warriors of Collier County.

Current Collier County residential zoning regulations only allow four unrelated persons to live in one home at a time, according to the organization. Its current Alpha House within the Warriors Home Initiative has a capacity to provide services to up to eight veterans simultaneously.

Courts said the City of Naples must provide Wounded Warriors with a reasonable accommodation under FHAA and ADA, allowing up to seven unrelated persons to live at the Alpha House, officials with the organization said. The Alpha House will now be considered a single-family home under the City’s applicable codes.

