Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

This Black Realtor Shares Mistakes Expats Make When Buying Property In Lisbon

By Parker Diakite
Posted by 
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Edson Lázaro is a Black realtor in Lisbon, Portugal, a rarety for the country. As more people consider moving abroad, he works to make sure the move is seamless and easier. “I’m not surprised. Portugal is a safe place, one of the safest in the world. Buying and investing here is a great option because it tends to be cheaper for many expats leaving the United States and the United Kingdom,” he told Travel Noire.

travelnoire.com

Comments / 0

TravelNoire

TravelNoire

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Lisbon#Expat#Travel Noire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Portugal
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Youtube
Related
Worldmansionglobal.com

From Ireland to Singapore, Expats Are Snatching up Property Back Home

The Irish have a long history of living abroad. But a record 29,000 Irish nationals moved home in the year to April 2020—the most in over a decade. And that was before the pandemic really took hold. a. Since then, the trend has been even clearer. According to Ray Palmer-Smith,...
Reno, NVnevadabusiness.com

Mistakes to Avoid When Upsizing from the Reno/Sparks Association of RealtorsⓇ

As Reno residents continue to shop the market, homebuyers are considering their options when upsizing. From remote workers needing new office space, to the quarantine baby boom making space for nurseries an essential, those looking to make their next move are in need of more space for one reason or another. Luckily, the Reno/Sparks Association of RealtorsⓇ (RSAR) has some helpful tips for buyers and their Realtors as they begin their search.
Marketsbeverly-hanks.com

Top Things to Consider When Buying an Investment Property

A penny saved is a penny earned, but a penny invested can turn into dollars down the road. Buying an investment property can be a solid way to make money and diversify your portfolio. It also comes with some costly downsides. Here are some factors to consider before you decide to take the investment property leap.
RestaurantsPosted by
TravelNoire

Inside Mambo: The Newest Black-Owned Lounge In Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon’s residents say having a Black-owned business on what tourists call “Green Street” is a big deal. Located on Rua da Silva in Lisbon’s Santos Lisboa neighborhood is Mambo: the newest Black-owned lounge and restaurant. Before gentrification, Santos Lisboa where Mambo is located was one of the first areas where...
Real Estatemossyoakproperties.com

Buy With Mossy Oak Properties

Leading land specialists. At Mossy Oak Properties, we know that life is best lived outdoors-on your own piece of Rural America. We also know that achieving that oftentimes requires a land specialist who shares that your obsession with land and the rural lifestyle. Our land specialists are truly specialists in rural land, and can honorably advise you throughout the buying process. Our land specialists are required to complete our extensive training programs to ensure when you need industry-leading service, they can deliver results.
Real Estatepropertyindustryeye.com

The self-employed face ‘persistent barriers’ when trying to buy property

The self-employed are increasingly pessimistic about their home buying chances, as the pandemic has exacerbated difficulties felt by this group in trying to get a foot on the housing ladder, according to new research. The challenges self-employed renters are facing in purchasing their first home has become more pressing due...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Lisbon: What Makes This European Capital A Gem?

One of my favorite cities is Lisbon, Portugal. Whether you’re an accomplished traveler or a first-timer to the Iberian Peninsula, Lisbon has a captivating charm. Why is Lisbon so special? It has to do with a sense of history that surrounds the city. You might say that history is ever present!
Real Estatetimebusinessnews.com

5 Tips for Choosing Your Realtor for Buying a House in Vienna

How to Choose a Realtor Buying a Property in Vienna?. Buying real estate in Austria, especially Vienna, proves to be an attractive investment. From the incredible quality of life right to excellent medical care, Austria is a fantastic place to purchase a property and live. A bonus point is the picturesque landscapes, exciting architecture, and various ski resorts.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Premium Travelers Rejoice: BA Flagship Lounge To Reopen At JFK

British Airways has announced that it will reopen its flagship lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in what will come as good news for frequent pond hoppers. In a British Airways statement released on July 30, 2021, the flag carrier of the United Kingdom announced that it will reopen its JFK Terminal 7 British Airways Club Lounge on Sunday, August 1, 2021.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Air Transat Resumed Flights

Air Transat on July 30 operated its first commercial flights after six months of inactivity due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Three flights are scheduled on July 30 were Montreal-Punta Cana, Punta Cana-Montreal and Montreal-Vancouver. These flights kicked off the airline's summer program, which will include, at the height of the season, 24 routes to 16 destinations in Canada, the United States, the South and Europe.
Worldsimpleflying.com

Canada’s Air Transat Operates Its First Flights In 6 Months

After an uncertain flightless period lasting half a year, Canadian carrier Air Transat is finally back in the skies. The return to service marks the beginning of a diverse summer program at the airline. This will see it serve a range of leisure destinations as far afield as Europe. It also plans to tap into increased domestic demand with additional internal flights.
Traveltheluxurytravelexpert.com

Travel news: this month (June 2021) in luxury travel

Friday newsletters always feature travel contests, tips, series, or news. Every last Friday of the month, you can read my news round-up of what’s happening in the world of luxury travel and aviation. In this issue:. 1. Six Senses Ibiza, Spain is now open. Conceived by architect Jonathan Leitersdorf, Six...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Air Canada Adding More Flights to Punta Cana and Cancun

Air Canada is adding more flights to the Caribbean’s two most popular destinations: Punta Cana and Cancun. Beginning Dec. 5, the carrier will operate two weekly flights between Quebec City and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. “Punta Cana and Cancun are among the most popular tropical destinations, and we...
SportsWTOP

Olympic Women’s Water Polo Glance

Canada vs United States 1 a.m. Netherlands vs Hungary 5:20 a.m. Australia vs ROC 6:50 a.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska Airlines Finally allows Qatar Airways Redemptions

Alaska Airlines has been a full partner of the OneWorld alliance for months now, but redemptions across all the airlines have not yet been finalized. For one partner, Qatar Airways, the wait is finally over. Earning on Qatar. A quick refresher on earning Alaska miles with Qatar Airways flights. As...
Middle Easttravelnoire.com

The Top 7 Luxury Hotels In Dubai For A '7-Star' Vacation

For whatever snark and joking may exist about traveling in the United Arab Emirates, the hotels in Dubai are so notoriously luxurious that many promise what’s known as a “7-Star” experience. One of the hotels on this list, in fact, has actually earned those coveted seven stars, meaning it’s the top of all the top hotels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy