Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Verona, NJ

Verona Public Library ‘Tails & Tales’ Window Painting Event

By Press Release
myveronanj.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s paint the town! The Verona Public Library invites you to celebrate Summer Reading by highlighting local businesses and adding some whimsy to the town. The community is invited to paint designated storefront windows with this year’s Summer Reading theme: “Tails and Tales.” Your window design should be inspired by animals (tails) or great stories (tales) and should have a family-friendly theme. We need your artistic talent! All ages are welcome, and families are encouraged to participate.

www.myveronanj.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Verona, NJ
Verona, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Painting#Tails#The Verona Public Library#The Junior Woman S Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Paintings
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy