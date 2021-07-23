Verona Public Library ‘Tails & Tales’ Window Painting Event

Let’s paint the town! The Verona Public Library invites you to celebrate Summer Reading by highlighting local businesses and adding some whimsy to the town. The community is invited to paint designated storefront windows with this year’s Summer Reading theme: “Tails and Tales.” Your window design should be inspired by animals (tails) or great stories (tales) and should have a family-friendly theme. We need your artistic talent! All ages are welcome, and families are encouraged to participate.