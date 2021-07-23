Helping Avoid a “Tipping Point” – New Way To Measure Tropical Forest Vulnerability

New research from University of Massachusetts Amherst gives clearer picture of mid-Miocene Antarctic ice sheet. Last month saw the average concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) climb to almost 418 parts-per-million, a level not seen on Earth for millions of years. In order to get a sense of what our future may hold, scientists have been looking to the deep past. Now, new research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which combines climate, ice sheet and vegetation model simulations with a suite of different climatic and geologic scenarios, opens the clearest window yet into the deep history of the Antarctic ice sheet and what our planetary future might hold.