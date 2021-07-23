Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Helping Avoid a “Tipping Point” – New Way To Measure Tropical Forest Vulnerability

By Cell Press
scitechdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumid tropical forests, vital in global efforts to limit rising temperatures, are under threat as a result of changes in land use and climate. Now, researchers reporting in the journal One Earth on July 23, 2021, have developed a new way to keep tabs on the vulnerability of these forests on a global scale using satellite data. Called the tropical forest vulnerability index (TFVI), the hope is that this method will serve as an early warning for areas that are under the greatest threat to enable actions aimed at protecting these forests before it’s too late.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Vargas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Forests#Land Use#Climate Science#Changing Climate#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Saatchi#The Paris Agreement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
NBC News

Earth's energy imbalance removes almost all doubt from human-made climate change

For decades, Earth’s energy system has been out of whack. Stability in Earth's climate hinges on a delicate balance between the amount of energy the planet absorbs from the sun and the amount of energy Earth emits back into space. But that equilibrium has been thrown off in recent years — and the imbalance is growing, according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Queqiao: The Bridge Between Earth and the Far Side of the Moon

Researchers explain the design of the relay communication satellite that enabled us to peek at the hidden face of the moon. Because of a phenomenon called gravitational locking, the Moon always faces the Earth from the same side. This proved useful in the early lunar landing missions in the 20th century, as there was always a direct line of sight for uninterrupted radiocommunications between Earth ground stations and equipment on the Moon. However, gravitational locking makes exploring the hidden face of the moon–the far side–much more challenging, because signals cannot be sent directly across the Moon towards Earth.
ScienceWorld Economic Forum

The life story of Earth’s climate, 3 billion years in the making

New research has used ancient sediments from around the world to explore the Earth's climate over 3 billion years. The research has allowed scientists to document how the Earth has regulated its climate throughout its history. The research also makes clear the rapid scale of the changes underway. One of...
Earth Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Modelling of Ancient Antarctic Ice Sheets Helps Us See the Future of Global Warming

New research from University of Massachusetts Amherst gives clearer picture of mid-Miocene Antarctic ice sheet. Last month saw the average concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) climb to almost 418 parts-per-million, a level not seen on Earth for millions of years. In order to get a sense of what our future may hold, scientists have been looking to the deep past. Now, new research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which combines climate, ice sheet and vegetation model simulations with a suite of different climatic and geologic scenarios, opens the clearest window yet into the deep history of the Antarctic ice sheet and what our planetary future might hold.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Research Shows Cell Aging Can Be Slowed by Oxidants

At high concentrations, reactive oxygen species — known as oxidants — are harmful to cells in all organisms and have been linked to aging. But a study from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, has now shown that low levels of the oxidant hydrogen peroxide can stimulate an enzyme that helps slow down the aging of yeast cells.
healththoroughfare.com

Earth’s Future Could Be Predicted by Ancient Climate Tipping Points

As Earth is facing the worst-case scenario, the future might be more critical, scientists warn us. Severe disruptions to our planet’s climate thousands of years that triggered mass ice cap melting and abrupt sea-level rise are now warnings for today’s climate tipping points. Scientists worldwide are urging people to support the scientific field and raise awareness about Earth’s bleak future.
ScienceEos

Simulating 195 Million Years of Global Climate in the Mesozoic

The Mesozoic, which stretched from about 252 million to 66 million years ago, was a pivotal period in Earth’s history. In addition to being the age of the dinosaurs, it was when the supercontinent Pangaea began to separate into the fragmented continents we’re familiar with today. Together with elevated levels of carbon dioxide and the brightening Sun, tectonic changes influenced the global climate, producing warm and humid greenhouse conditions. A detailed understanding of the factors that drove Mesozoic climate trends will not only provide insight into Earth’s history but also help scientists study the consequences of human-caused warming of our planet.
EnvironmentSmithonian

Study Measuring Earth’s Vital Signs Warns of Climate Tipping Points

In 2019, a coalition of 11,000 scientists declared a global climate emergency along with a paper detailing the worrying trends of the past 40 years across what the authors call the planet’s vital signs. These vital signs are meant to capture Earth’s health and include metrics such as concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the amount of heat absorbed by the oceans, ice sheet mass and deforestation.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Nearly 14,000 Scientists Warn That Earth's 'Vital Signs' Are Rapidly Worsening

It sounds a bit like the start of a joke - what brings together 14,000 scientists and 1,990 jurisdictions in 34 countries? Unfortunately, the punchline – the climate crisis – is anything but funny. In a new report, experts have issued yet another warning about the state of our planet, and this latest update is truly devastating.  "We are nearing or have already crossed tipping points associated with critical parts of the Earth system, including the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, warm-water coral reefs, and the Amazon rainforest," the researchers write. "Given these alarming developments, we need short, frequent, and easily accessible updates...
Sciencenatureworldnews.com

Why Do Scientists Plant Sunflowers Following Nuclear Disasters?

A massive tsunami hit Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures not too long after a disastrous magnitude 9.0 earthquake, this quake took the lives of tens of thousands in their wake. Then, the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant in Ōkuma went through a series of explosions as a devastating conclusion, discharging toxic radioactive waste into the surrounding environment.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

In Remarkable Experiment, Scientists Create a Golden Drop of Metallic Water

Pure water is not a good conductor of electricity. It is, in fact, an electrical insulator. In order to conduct electricity, water must contain dissolved salts, for example, yet the conductivity of such an electrolyte is relatively low, several orders lower than that of metals. Is it possible to produce water that is as conductive as, say, copper wire?
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Protein’s ‘Silent Code’ Affects How Cells Move – “On a Global, Philosophical Level, This Expands Our Understanding of Genetic Code”

A University of Pennsylvania-led study shows how, despite having nearly identical amino acid sequences, two forms of the protein actin differ in function due their distinct nucleotide sequences. The protein actin is ubiquitous and essential for life. In mammals, every cell expresses two of its forms, beta-actin, and gamma-nonmuscle-actin. Despite...
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

Biological Invasions Are Threatening Bird and Mammal Diversity

Biological invasions are one of the most important factors of biodiversity loss. They threaten the diversity of ecological strategies – the ways in which species feed, live, function, and defend themselves – by up to 40% in birds and 11% in mammals. 11% of the evolutionary diversity of birds and...
Agriculturescitechdaily.com

Farm Robots Are the Future – We Must Prepare Now to Avoid Dystopia

No longer science fiction, farm robots are already here — and they have created two possible extremes for the future of agriculture and its impacts on the environment, argues agricultural economist Thomas Daum in a Science & Society article published on July 13, 2021, in the journal Trends in Ecology & Evolution. One is a utopia, where fleets of small, intelligent robots farm in harmony with nature to produce diverse, organic crops. The other is a dystopia in which large, tractor-like robots subdue the landscape through heavy machinery and artificial chemicals.
Industryscitechdaily.com

Meeting Paris Agreement Global Climate Targets Will Lead to 8 Million More Energy Jobs Worldwide by 2050

Researchers created a global dataset of job footprints in 50 countries and used a model to investigate how trying to meet the Paris Agreement global climate target of staying well below 2°C would affect energy sector jobs. They found that action to reach said target would increase net jobs by about 8 million by 2050, primarily due to gains in the solar and wind industries. The analysis was published on July 23, 2021, in the journal One Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy