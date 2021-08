The season two premiere of Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV+. When Ted Lasso arrived last summer, the sports comedy was universally praised for providing a perfect shot of feel-good energy right when we needed it, giving audiences a safe space as the world buckled beneath the weight of a pandemic. But that sort of adulation also sold it a bit short, as the surprise Apple TV+ hit certainly didn't need to play off the poor state of the world to stand out as one of 2020's best new shows. Thankfully, with its sophomore season, Ted Lasso now has the opportunity to prove its worth as more than just a much-needed escape during dark times -- and its premiere suggests it's on the path to doing just that.