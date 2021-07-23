Cancel
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Team Up for New Duet ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

By Jon Freeman
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood have teamed up for the powerful new duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” which is out today. It’s the first preview and single to be released from Aldean’s forthcoming 10th studio album.

“If I Didn’t Love You” is a mid-tempo, guitar-heavy power ballad that puts a couple’s unresolved feelings front and center. Produced by longtime Aldean collaborator Michael Knox and written by Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, and Lydia Vaughan, the song lets Aldean and Underwood show two sides of a painful breakup. “If I didn’t love you I’d be good by now/I’d be better than barely getting by somehow,” they sing in the harmonized chorus.

“We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it,” Aldean said in a statement. “She did her thing like only Carrie can…and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It’s a really special song to start this album.”

This is Aldean’s first new music since 2019’s 9, which included the singles “Got What I Got” and “Blame It on You.” It’s also Underwood’s first non-religious recording since 2018’s Cry Pretty, having released the companion albums My Gift and My Savior in the last year. The DVD version of Underwood’s Ryman Auditorium performance of My Savior is available now.

Aldean will launch his headlining Back in the Saddle Tour on August 5th in Virginia Beach, Virgnina, with guests including Hardy and Lainey Wilson.

