Gunna, Polo G Link Up for New Song ‘Waves’

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
 9 days ago
Gunna and Polo G have linked up for a new song, “Waves,” from basketball star Kawhi Leonard’s upcoming compilation, Culture Jam.

“Waves” boasts a sinister mix of creeping guitar loops and sharp percussion, over which Gunna and Polo G rattle off bars that can be both brash (“D&G down to the kicks, made your ho send me a flick”) and brooding (“Serving out the backdoor cause the trap windows boarded up/Don’t think it’s sweet cause I rap though/Got a gun store on the tour bus/Like an encore, we gon’ clap more”).

“Waves” marks the second offering from Culture Jam following YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave’s “Everything Different.” Leonard crafted Culture Jam with record executive Eesean Bolden and business development executive Michelle Obeso-Theus. A portion of the proceeds from the project will be donated the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which provides support to underserved athletes and young women in sports, and was set up in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Full details about Culture Jam have yet-to-be announced, including a track list, participating artists, and release date.

