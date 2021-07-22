Warmer Temps this Weekend
Winds will shift out of the south this weekend and will help push warmer temperatures back into the Twin Tiers. Saturday will feature early sunshine followed by increasing afternoon clouds. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. A warm front will approach Saturday night into Sunday with increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Unfortunately, a few of the thunderstorms could contain heavy rain. Temperatures on Sunday will also top out in the mid 80s.www.weny.com
