Posthumous albums always hurt in some way, but they hurt even more when the artist is young. Pierce Fulton died at the age of 28 after a battle with mental health on April 29th and now one of the projects he was involved with, Leaving Laurel, will release their debut album. Leaving Laurel was Fulton’s project with Gordon from Botnek. The self-titled album was finished at the beginning of 2021, before Fulton died.