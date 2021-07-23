From Game of Thrones to SNL, Here's Where You've Seen the Ted Lasso Cast Before
Watch: Jason Sudeikis Reacts to Don Cheadle 2021 Golden Globes Moment. We're ready to "believe in BELIEVE" again. Award-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is back for season two today, July 23, and fans are more than eager to see their favorite hopeful British soccer (or football, as it's referred to internationally) coach, played by Jason Sudeikis, return to the AFC Richmond field once again.www.eonline.com
Comments / 0