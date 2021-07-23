From Game of Thrones to SNL, Here's Where You've Seen the Ted Lasso Cast Before

Revisiting Schitt's Creek is always a good idea. Dan and Eugene Levy's comedy about the (formerly) exorbitantly rich Rose family, who were forced to start over in a small town, built up a cult following — and eventually went on to sweep the Emmys after its final season — thanks to its kind-hearted storytelling, excellent cast, and ability to make its audience laugh and cry all at once. A lot of shows that make you feel good sacrifice laughs, but what makes Schitt's unique is how its strange, biting sense of humor is always present throughout its six-season run. If you just finished another rewatch and are looking to branch out, we have a whole list of shows that can give you some of what you love about Schitt's Creek.