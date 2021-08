In the wake of a near 200,000 drop in the number of loans in forbearance earlier in July, changes over the last two weeks have been modest. Black Knight says there was only a 1,000 loan reduction in the total number during the week ended July 13 and that was negated by an increase of 2,000 loans this past week. The company says that this mid-month lull in activity has been the norm since the recovery began.