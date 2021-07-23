Shailene Woodley to star in Showtime's 'Three Women'

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) is set to star in Three Women, a Showtime hourlong series based on the No. 1 nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who is adapting her book. In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.