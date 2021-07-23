Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Shailene Woodley to star in Showtime's 'Three Women'

buffalonynews.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], July 23 (ANI): Actor Shailene Woodley, widely known for the hit HBO series 'Big Little Lies', will headline Showtime's upcoming hourlong series 'Three Women', an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's best-selling nonfiction book. As per Variety, Taddeo will serve as an executive producer for the upcoming series. The Pushcart...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmy Rossum
Person
Shailene Woodley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Showtime#Ani#Hbo#American#The New York Times#English#House Of Cards#Borat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Her Health Condition

Shailene Woodley is known for her acting chops in shows like "Big Little Lies" — and her relationship with fiance Aaron Rodgers — but now she's making headlines for talking about health struggles she previously kept quiet. Woodley, who has a bunch of upcoming projects coming out this year, appeared...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Echoes’: Michelle Monaghan to Play Twins in Netflix Psychological Thriller

Michelle Monaghan will star in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller, Echoes, pulling double-duty as a set of identical twins at the center of the limited series. Echoes comes from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/producer/showrunner of 13 Reasons Why, Brian Yorkey, marking the first project in his multi-year creative partnership deal with Netflix.
TV SeriesTVLine

TVLine Items: Woodley's Showtime Series, Marla Gibbs on Days and More

Big Little Lies vet Shailene Woodley is taking on another tale about complicated ladies, with a starring role in Showtime’s straight-to-series drama Three Women. “In this intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives,” reads the official synopsis. “Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.”
NFLpurewow.com

Shailene Woodley Explains What Motivated Her & Aaron Rodgers to Announce Their Engagement

Back in February, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers surprised fans when they announced that they were engaged. The high-profile wedding-to-be was revealed during Rodgers's NFL MVP acceptance speech. After rumors had begun circulating that he was dating Woodley, the Green Bay Packers quarterback referenced their engagement by saying, “2020 was definitely a crazy year, filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing memorable moments...I got engaged and I played some of the best football of my career.” Along with the casual announcement, the news was later confirmed by Woodley during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
TV Seriesmoviehole.net

TV : Dune series, Monaghan to play twins, Woodley joins Three Women

“Mission Impossible : Fallout” actress Michelle Monaghan will star in limited series “Echoes” for Netflix. Picked up straight to series last month, the seven-episode show is about “identical twins, Leni and Gina, who, since they were children, have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.” [More…]
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

Shailene Woodley Thinks ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Will Happen Eventually

HBO opened a can of worms when the network decided to take the limited series, “Big Little Lies,” and surprisingly announce a Season 2 would be made. Suddenly, it didn’t turn into a conversation about just one more season of the award-winning, critically-acclaimed series, but instead, the discussion is always about when is another season coming? With Season 2 in the books and a number of awards already given, the last couple of years have seen fans anxiously awaiting news of Season 3. While the stars seem to be wanting it to happen, HBO has yet to confirm “Big Little Lies” will return. But Shailene Woodley thinks it’s more of a question of when it will come back versus if it will.
Celebritiesspoilertv.com

Three Women - Shailene Woodley To Star

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) is set to star in Three Women, a Showtime hourlong series based on the No. 1 nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who is adapting her book. In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones in Netflix’s ‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’: Film Review

Missed connections, imperfect timing and the courage required to choose love make up the thematic bulk of Netflix’s The Last Letter From Your Lover. Based on the 2010 novel of the same name by Jojo Moyes, this dreamy and atmospherically lush drama follows two women living in different periods of time, exercising sexual and romantic agency in societies bent on controlling their desires.
MoviesCollider

Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner on ‘The Last Letter For Your Lover’ and Their Dream Projects

With director Augustine Frizzell’s The Last Letter From Your Lover now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner about making the romantic drama. Written by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding, and based on Jojo Moyes' 2012 novel of the same name, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Felicity Jones, Nabhaan Rizwan, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, and Joe Alwyn. Set across two time periods through a pair of interwoven stories, the film unfolds a forbidden romance in 1965 and follows a present-day journalist determined to discover the truth behind the secret love letters she finds in her office.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among Five Cast in Alicia Vikander HBO Limited Series ‘Irma Vep’

HBO has added five actors to star alongside Alicia Vikander in the upcoming series “Irma Vep,” Variety has learned. Adria Arjona (“6 Underground,” “True Detective”), Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia,” “Transparent”), Jerrod Carmichael (“The Carmichael Show,” “Ramy”), Fala Chen (“The Undoing,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), and Devon Ross will all star alongside Vikander in the limited series. In the show, Mira (Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a...
FootballHuffingtonPost

Shailene Woodley Reveals Intense Way Aaron Rodgers Prepared To Host 'Jeopardy!'

Aaron Rodgers took his stint guest-hosting “Jeopardy!” as seriously as he takes his football. Actor Shailene Woodley on Monday revealed the great lengths that Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers, her fiancé, went to prepare for hosting the game show episodes that aired in April. “Big Little Lies” star Woodley told...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Paulina Porizkova, Shailene Woodley, Jessa Duggar and More!

PAULINA PORIZKOVA + AARON SORKIN ARE DONE: The 56-year-old model Paulina Porizkova said that she and Aaron Sorkin have split. “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’ He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy,” she wrote.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Shailene Woodley: ‘Authenticity is my love language’

Despite being only 29, Shailene Woodley already has 25 years’ acting experience under her belt. Here, the star of Big Little Lies and Divergent talks about being free-willed, her hippy passions and her late-night calls with Kate Winslet. The one and only time Shailene Woodley beams during our time together...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Rae, Abrams Team On HBO’s “Fledgling”

“Insecure” star Issa Rae and J.J. Abrams are set to executive produce “Fledgling,” a sci-fi series adaptation of the late Octavia Butler’s 2005 novel in the works for HBO. The novel is set in a world where vampires and humans co-exist in symbiotic relationships. Shori appears to be a child...

Comments / 0

Community Policy