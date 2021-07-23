Cancel
WWE: Top 3 angles for John Cena

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena made his return to WWE programming this past Sunday at Money In The Bank, interrupting Roman Reigns’ celebration after his win against Edge. Now of course this is old news by now. His return, however, is something to get excited about for sure, as the Universe has most...

WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Accused Of ‘Assaulting’ Raw Star

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar had put on some brutal and bloody matches with his opponents in recent memory. Sometimes he ends up hitting his opponents legitimately and similar incident took place during his match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016. WWE ‘Botched’ Smackdown Title Change Leaks.
WWEtvinsider.com

See Hulk Hogan’s Touching Tribute to WWE’s Legendary Mr. Wonderful, Paul Orndorff, Who Dies at 71

Tributes are pouring in from across the wrestling world for “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff, who died on Monday at the age of 71. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. He is better known as ‘Mr. #1derful’ Paul Orndorff,” Orndorff’s son Travis wrote on Instagram. “Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

John Cena defeats Roman Reigns in a live event

After making his surprise return to Money in the Bank, John Cena left WWE Universe fans stunned, going to challenge none other than Friday Night Smackdown Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, who was as dismissive of danger as ever. If initially John Cena only challenged the Tribal Chief of Smackdown with...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Leaks Major Randy Orton News

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.30.21

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the big rumor is that Sasha Banks will return, and presumably rekindle her feud with Bianca Belair. I’m not especially looking forward to that, the build to their WrestleMania match wasn’t exactly stellar, but the roster on the women’s side of Smackdown is still pretty thin (meanwhile over on RAW Poochie, I mean Charlotte, is keeping everyone down) so you do the best you can with what’s at your disposal I guess. Last week John Cena returned and challenged Roman Reigns for a match at Summerslam, but Roman declined citing Cena as a tired nostalgia act not worth his time and instead accepted a challenge from the recently returned Finn Balor. Balor defeated Roman back in 2016 on his way to becoming the first Universal champion so they have some history, and with Roman now carrying that particular title they might be able to play that up when they have their official contract signing tonight. One also wonders what role Cena will play in the proceedings. The tag team scene is still mostly a mess, with Montez Ford still not quite back from surgery, so Jimmy Uso will be taking on Rey Mysterio tonight to continue the feud between the two families over the tag team titles. Big E is still riding high after winning Money in the Bank but has yet to find his next feud, where he’ll lose because that’s historically what happens to every Money in the Bank winner. The Smackdown midcard is talented but sadly stagnant. Elsewhere Edge and Seth Rollins have begun their feud, and hard luck Baron Corbin has been shockingly engaging as a character so he’ll probably be around. Anyway, let’s get to the action.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Lied’ About John Cena

WWE John Cena made a shocking return to the company at Money in the Bank pay-per-view and that came upon a big surprise for the live fans at the show. The company even tried to keep Cena’s big return as a secret backstage by not mentioning him in the run sheet.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Michael Cole Shouts Out Fired Star On Smackdown

Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown has been an edition to remember with Roman Reigns coming face to face with ‘The Prince’ Finn Balor in a contract signing for ‘The Head of the Table’s’ WWE Universal Championship at this year’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event. Michael Cole’s bold message to this AEW star recently leaked.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 30

One week after Finn Balor stepped up to challenge Universal champion Roman Reigns, The Prince joined The Head of the Table for a contract signing on SmackDown. What went down when they put pen to paper, and how did John Cena react to The Tribal Chief shooting down his challenge for a match at SummerSlam?

