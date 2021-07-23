Cancel
New Iberia, LA

Pradia inducted into Grambling Legends Hall of Fame

By From staff reports
Daily Iberian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Virgie Broussard Pradia, a native of Delcambre who lives in New Iberia, was inducted into the Grambling Legends Hall of Fame on July 10. Pradia is a poet, photographer, coach, dancer, educator, and motivational speaker. She has been an influencer known to transform many lives through teaching, according to a prepared statement. The author of four books, Pradia is also a short story playwriter. With a master’s degree in sports administration and a master’s degree in physical education.

