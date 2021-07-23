Will Gopuff’s (Second) Billion-Dollar Funding Round Make its Grocery Competition Go Poof?

The startup 1520 got its name from its value proposition — to deliver grocery orders to customers in 15 to 20 minutes. The company is not alone in that mission, especially in its hometown of New York City, where a number of fast grocery delivery services have launched this year. Two of those services have raised more than $100 million dollars each. But 1520 co-founders Oleg Shevlyagin and Moucheg Sahakian aren’t too worried about the competition, and have developed their own plan to stand apart from (and stay ahead of) other speedy delivery startups.