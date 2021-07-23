Will Gopuff’s (Second) Billion-Dollar Funding Round Make its Grocery Competition Go Poof?
In addition to delivering groceries fast, Gopuff is pretty speedy when it comes to raising big sums of money. Bloomberg and Axios both reported yesterday that Gopuff is raising an additional $1 billion in funding, according to sources familiar with the matter. This new money comes just months after Gopuff raised $1.5 billion in March, and will give the company a $15 billion post-money valuation.thespoon.tech
