Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How Does Brain-Wide Synchronicity Drive Peak Performance?

By Reviewed by Davia Sills
psychologytoday.com
 9 days ago

Historically, neurocognitive studies have been "cortico-centric." Most research focused solely on cortical functions and the cerebral cortex. Increasingly, neuroscientists are investigating how cortical and subcortical brain regions work together to optimize whole-brain functions. A recent study explores how states of arousal influence brain-wide synchronization between cortical and subcortical regions. Getting...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Science#Synchronization#Synchronicity#Stanford University#Latin#Washington University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Living With Chronic Pain Can Disrupt Your Emotions at a Chemical Level, Study Hints

Right now, the grey matter right behind your forehead is calculating whether you should feel pleasantly content, or an irritating degree of contempt. If you also happen to experience chronic pain, one emotion will probably be more likely than the other. New research shows how pain affects the way our prefrontal lobe processes emotion at a fundamental level, finding tendencies to be more anxious or depressed are the result of disruptions to the way cells communicate. "Chronic pain is more than an awful sensation," says Sylvia Gustin, a neuroscientist and psychologist at the University of New South Wales and NeuRA, a neurological...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

The Brain Science Behind Bad Behavior in Kids

In order to guide kids through problem situations, it is essential to begin with a basic understanding of how the human brain responds to stress. Developmentally, young people’s brains tend to be dominated by the limbic system. In the heat of the moment, kids lack the ability—not the will—to put...
Scienceumaryland.edu

How The Brain Controls Blood Flow With Calcium

Unlike the rest of the body, there is not enough real estate in the brain for stored energy. Instead, the brain relies on the hundreds of miles of blood vessels within it to supply fresh energy via the blood. Yet, how the brain expresses a need for more energy during increased activity and then directs its blood supply to specific hot spots was, until now, poorly understood.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Research Shows Cell Aging Can Be Slowed by Oxidants

At high concentrations, reactive oxygen species — known as oxidants — are harmful to cells in all organisms and have been linked to aging. But a study from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, has now shown that low levels of the oxidant hydrogen peroxide can stimulate an enzyme that helps slow down the aging of yeast cells.
ScienceScience Now

Global waves synchronize the brain’s functional systems with fluctuating arousal

We propose and empirically support a parsimonious account of intrinsic, brain-wide spatiotemporal organization arising from traveling waves linked to arousal. We hypothesize that these waves are the predominant physiological process reflected in spontaneous functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) signal fluctuations. The correlation structure (“functional connectivity”) of these fluctuations recapitulates the large-scale functional organization of the brain. However, a unifying physiological account of this structure has so far been lacking. Here, using fMRI in humans, we show that ongoing arousal fluctuations are associated with global waves of activity that slowly propagate in parallel throughout the neocortex, thalamus, striatum, and cerebellum. We show that these waves can parsimoniously account for many features of spontaneous fMRI signal fluctuations, including topographically organized functional connectivity. Last, we demonstrate similar, cortex-wide propagation of neural activity measured with electrocorticography in macaques. These findings suggest that traveling waves spatiotemporally pattern brain-wide excitability in relation to arousal.
HealthNeuroscience News

Motivation Depends on How the Brain Processes Fatigue

Summary: People show a decrease in motivation to exert effort or work when feeling fatigued. Motivation can be restored if people are allowed a short rest, however for those with long-term fatigue, motivation does not improve following a short-term period of rest. Source: University of Birmingham. How do we decide...
EngineeringIFLScience

Synchron Beats Musk’s Neuralink To FDA-Approved Brain-Computer Interface Human Trials

You know how texting might be meddling with the evolution of the human thumb? Well, we have good news. Synchron, a brain data transfer company responsible for the device that successfully allowed two paralyzed people to control computers with just their thoughts last year, announced this week that the US Food and Drug Aministration (FDA) has approved their request to start clinical trials.
psychologytoday.com

How Synchronized Purkinje Cells Coordinate Skilled Movements

20th-century neuroscientists theorized about how Purkinje cells in the cerebellum held muscle memory and coordinated complex motor skills. But without 21st-century tools, they couldn't pinpoint how Purkinje cells synchronized their neural activity during skilled movements. A new cutting-edge study (2021) shows how cerebellar circuits "enter a self-regulated, synchronized state" that...
Food & Drinksnewfoodmagazine.com

Does coffee enhance athletic performance?

Research suggests that caffeine intake can improve an athletes muscle endurance and strength, on top of various aerobic and anaerobic sport-specific benefits. With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games just around the corner, could a cup of coffee be the secret to success for would-be gold medallists in the Japanese capital? A review of the latest published research by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee has highlighted the impact that coffee can have on participants’ performance in sport.
Wildlifepsychologytoday.com

How Cuttlefish Think Outside of the Brain

Cuttlefish show behavioral evidence of short- and long-term memory. When repeatedly shown prey in a tube, they learn the prey is inaccessible. Neurons in the arms of cuttlefish are activated during a training task, new research shows, implying a sensory role for the arms in learning. Localized learning and memory...
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

How Memories of Smell Are Planted in the Brain

Smells have the ability to trigger vivid memories from the past. New research explored how memories of smell are encoded and stored in the brain. A protein called BMPR-2 may strengthen neural connections linked to specific smells encountered during early development and prune others. Over a century ago, Marcel Proust...
Sciencemegadoctornews.com

How the Brain Paints the Beauty of a Landscape

By Max Planck Society (Max-Planck-Gesellschaft) Newswise — How does a view of nature gain its gloss of beauty? We know that the sight of beautiful landscapes engages the brain’s reward systems. But how does the brain transform visual signals into aesthetic ones? Why do we perceive a mountain vista or passing clouds as beautiful? A research team from the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics has taken up this question and investigated how our brains proceed from merely seeing a landscape to feeling its aesthetic impact.
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

Neuroscientists Tell Us the First Things They Do Every Morning for Peak Brain Health

Modern life often moves at a relentless pace, so it can be hard to keep a clear head. You might feel more like a zombie than you'd like to admit, as things like stress, fatigue, and burnout regularly hijack your mind. We get it. Humans aren't really designed to take on the sheer multitude of tasks most of us do each day, which means we often find ourselves struggling to stay sharp and focused. One thing that can potentially help? Adding a few brain-healthy habits to your morning routine.
West Virginia StateDaily Athenaeum

WVU researchers investigate the effects of CBD on driving performance

As CBD products become more widespread, Toni Marie Rudisill, an assistant research professor in West Virginia University's School of Public Health, is seeking students to participate in a study that will test how CBD impacts driving performance. Rudisill is investigating how medications and drugs affect driving performance. “My end goal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy