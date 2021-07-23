Is Laundry Stripping a Bunch of Baloney?

Laundry stripping is a method of removing detergent buildup, as well as any fabric softeners, body oils, or hard-water minerals that have built up in your clothes over time. Although laundry stripping is a long-standing technique, it’s been in the spotlight again due to some viral social media videos. And although there are times when laundry stripping is necessary, it’s not as effective as people think—and in many instances, it can be avoided altogether.