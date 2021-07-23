Cancel
Emerik Despatie – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

By Eugene Helfrick
The Hockey Writers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL Central Scouting: 5th (NA Goaltenders) At 6-foot-1, 173 pounds, Emerik Despatie is far from the largest goaltender in the draft, but size is not his defining trait. No, where Despatie stands out in this draft class is his speed and movement in the net. His ability to cover wrap-around shots and move side to side is amongst the best in the class, as he is able to move his frame around and cover angles with shocking quickness.

