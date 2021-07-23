Emerik Despatie – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Although he has only been in Vancouver for two seasons, it has become apparent that the Canucks need to try and trade Tyler Myers. It is important to note that he has a 10-team no-trade list, so the Canucks are limited in where he can be sent to. He is still a good NHL defenceman but has struggled defensively since arriving in the summer of 2019. The return may be underwhelming, but it is still something the Canucks should consider before the 2021-22 season starts.