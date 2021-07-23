JPMorgan to double advisers in broker unit

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 229.3% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 203,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.