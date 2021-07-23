Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

JPMorgan to double advisers in broker unit

By Bloomberg News
InvestmentNews
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bank is planning to hire more than 500 advisers in its traditional brokerage business in coming years, bringing the total in that unit to 1,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to more than double the advisers in its traditional broker business as the Wall Street giant plots an expansion in wealth management amid intensifying competition for rich clients.

www.investmentnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Citigroup Inc#Bank Of America Corp#Jpmorgan Advisors#Chase Wealth Management#Goldman Sachs Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Businesskfgo.com

Goldman Sachs to raise pay for junior investment bankers – Business Insider

(Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc is raising salaries for its junior employees in the investment bank division, Business Insider reported on Sunday. The bank’s second-year analysts will now make $125,000 in base compensation, while first-year associates will earn $150,000, Business Insider reported https://www.businessinsider.com/goldman-sachs-raises-salaries-investment-bankers-junior-analysts-associates-salary-2021-8?IR=T, citing two people familiar with the situation.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
BusinessNBC New York

Goldman Sachs Joins Wall Street Rivals in Boosting Junior Banker Salaries

First-year analysts, the most junior of investment bankers who are typically recent college graduates, will be paid a $110,000 annual base salary, up from $85,000, according to a person with knowledge of the changes. The person added that second-year analysts will earn $125,000, up from $95,000, and first-year associates will...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 229.3% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 203,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Small Businessmodernreaders.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.30 Price Target

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.47 ($4.08).
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Chinese online broker concentrates power

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China's answer to Zillow has decided to keep control concentrated after its legendary founder Zuo Hui's unexpected passing in May. Ke's (BEKE.N) top shareholder, a company controlled via a trust of the Zuo family, has transferred its class B shares, representing nearly 80% of voting rights, to an entity originally affiliated with him. That gets around a rule that such a transfer outside the family would automatically downgrade his weighted stake to ordinary shares. Long-serving Chief Executive Peng Yongdong and an executive director on the partnership will inherit Zuo’s votes.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.
Marketsinvestmentu.com

What is a Broker?

When it comes time to transact an investment, most people deal with a broker instead of facilitating the deal directly. A broker is an entity that buys and sells investments on behalf of the investor. There’s often a fee for this service. There’s a broad array of reasons to work with a broker—convenience, security and knowledgeability among them. It’s why there are brokers in every investment sector, from the stock market to the real estate market and beyond.
StocksBusiness Insider

JPMorgan Upgrades United Microelectronics To Overweight, Sees 32% Upside

JPMorgan analyst Gokul Hariharan has upgraded United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) to Overweight from Neutral with a NT$70 price target, implying a 31.8% upside. While the stock has been range-bound in the last four to five months, along with the rest of the logic semi space, due to concerns over the peak of the cycle, Hariharan believes the semi upcycle should continue into 2022.
Businessfinextra.com

Zopa hires JPMorgan to advise on £100 million funding round

Zopa has hired JPMorgan to advise on a £100 million funding round, according to Sky News. Investors who have been approached about the raise told Sky News that Zopa was targeting a post-money valuation in excess of £500m. Zopa in March landed £20 million from existing investors after picking up...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

JPMorgan to double advisors as Wall Street vies for wealthy clients

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is planning to more than double the advisors in its traditional broker business as the Wall Street giant plots an expansion in wealth management amid intensifying competition for rich clients. The bank aims to hire more than 500 advisors in coming years, bringing its total in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JPMorgan to hire more than 500 wealth management advisers

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase executives said on Thursday they plan to hire more than 500 financial advisers in the next five to seven years, as the largest U.S. bank aggressively expands its wealth management services for the very wealthy. That plan would more than double the...
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

JPMorgan grants retention bonus to CEO

JPMorgan Chase granted CEO Jamie Dimon new stock options as a retention bonus. Dimon received 1.5 million stock appreciation rights, which he can exercise in five years if the company's stock price increases. "This special award reflects the board's desire for Mr. Dimon to continue to lead the firm for...
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

JPMorgan is on a blockchain hiring spree

It appears that it wants to beef up its marketing and external presence through some of these hires. JPMorgan is on a hiring spree for its blockchain unit, seeking to fill positions across audit, engineering and marketing, several LinkedIn postings reveal. The bank — which has been active in the...
BusinessInvestmentNews

Blucora’s Avantax to acquire $1.1 billion New Jersey RIA

Parsippany-based Headquarters Advisory Group's three principals will become financial planning consultants with Avantax Planning Partners. Avantax, the wealth management arm of Blucora, a Dallas-based financial technology firm, has agreed to acquire Parsippany, New Jersey-based Headquarters Advisory Group, a registered investment adviser managing approximately $1.1 billion in assets. The transaction, terms...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Schroders’ (SHNWF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on shares of Schroders and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank Ag

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) Ag on Wednesday, setting a price target of EUR11, which is approximately 4.35% above the present share price of $12.51. Reingen expects Deutsche Bank Ag to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy