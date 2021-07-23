SC packaging giant nets $330 million loss in recent quarter, citing inflation and COVID

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.550-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.14.