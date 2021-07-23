SC packaging giant nets $330 million loss in recent quarter, citing inflation and COVID
Sonoco Products Company, one of the largest publicly traded companies based in South Carolina, released its second quarter earnings report on July 22. Sonoco, which provides consumer packaging, industrial products and services, and protective packaging internationally, reported a net loss of over $330 million in the quarter ending July 4. In the same quarter last year, the company reported a net gain of $55 million.www.thestate.com
Comments / 0