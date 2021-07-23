Cancel
SC packaging giant nets $330 million loss in recent quarter, citing inflation and COVID

The State
 9 days ago

Sonoco Products Company, one of the largest publicly traded companies based in South Carolina, released its second quarter earnings report on July 22. Sonoco, which provides consumer packaging, industrial products and services, and protective packaging internationally, reported a net loss of over $330 million in the quarter ending July 4. In the same quarter last year, the company reported a net gain of $55 million.

Michelin, the second largest tire manufacturer in the world following Bridgestone, released its first-half 2021 financial earnings on July 26. Michelin is a French international company, with U.S. headquarters in Greenville. The company’s North American division employs more than 20,000 employees and operates 20 major manufacturing plants in the U.S., seven of which are located in South Carolina, according to the company’s website.
