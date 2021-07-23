Former bar owner booked into Sarpy County Jail on assault charge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a troubled Omaha bar was in court Friday after he was arrested on charges relating to an assault at a different bar in April. Chad McMahon, former owner and president of the three locations of The Good Life Sports Bar and Lounge, was booked into Sarpy County Jail about 3 a.m. Friday on suspicion of an assault that occurred April 2 at Caddy Shack West Sports Bar and Grill, located at 180th and Harrison. Bond was set at $10,000.