Omaha, NE

Former bar owner booked into Sarpy County Jail on assault charge

By Kelli Kellogg
WOWT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a troubled Omaha bar was in court Friday after he was arrested on charges relating to an assault at a different bar in April. Chad McMahon, former owner and president of the three locations of The Good Life Sports Bar and Lounge, was booked into Sarpy County Jail about 3 a.m. Friday on suspicion of an assault that occurred April 2 at Caddy Shack West Sports Bar and Grill, located at 180th and Harrison. Bond was set at $10,000.

