The 'Ted Lasso' breakout star you need to know

It has been a tough week for those of us who live in Estes Valley. A tough week, in a tough month in what has become a historically tough year. It is not always easy to cover the tragedies that we have been through as a community. It can take a toll. This past week, I took a break from a deep-dive investigation into the story that broke this past week that involved the attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault of a local teenage girl. This story hit very close to home for me, having three daughters of my own (and a granddaughter), one of whom is the same age as the victim. That, combined with a very close family member coming very close to passing on after a heart attack recently, had contributed to my need for solace. Solace from global pandemics, floods, fires, evacuations, violence, employment crises, and the world in large part seemingly going crazy.