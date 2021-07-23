mxdwn PREMIERE: Sun Atoms Evolve on New Psych Rock Song “Don’t Take Me To Your Leader”
Hailing from Portland, Oregon, Sun Atoms is the stage name for alternative rock musician Jsun Atoms. Today we’re announcing the group’s new album Let There Be Light, which is out on October 1, as well as premiering a new animated video for new song “Don’t Take Me To Your Leader.” The new album, which was produced by The Dandy Warhols’ guitarist Peter Holmström, will be released on Little Cloud Records in the United States and The Acid Test Recordings in Europe.music.mxdwn.com
