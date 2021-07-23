Restaurant supply stores are the best places to buy kitchen tools
I love restaurant supply stores. Anytime I wander the aisles, I feel like a kid in a candy store and inevitably end up walking out with something to add to my ever-expanding pile of kitchen tools. (No, I do not want to talk about the wire storage shelf in my bedroom that houses the overflow from my kitchen cabinets.) Even if you aren't quite the cooking fanatic that I am, there are many perks to checking out your local restaurant supply store.www.chron.com
