Trone, McKinley partner on drug resolution
WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. David Trone and David McKinley introduced Wednesday a bipartisan resolution to promote drug take-back programs across the country. The resolution “would encourage state and local governments to use a portion of proceeds from any litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors to increase participation in drug take back programs. These programs facilitate the safe disposal of unused medications,” according to a release from the lawmakers.www.times-news.com
