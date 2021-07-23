Cancel
Congress & Courts

Trone, McKinley partner on drug resolution

By Lindsay Renner-Wood lrenner-wood@times-news.com
Cumberland Times-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. David Trone and David McKinley introduced Wednesday a bipartisan resolution to promote drug take-back programs across the country. The resolution “would encourage state and local governments to use a portion of proceeds from any litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors to increase participation in drug take back programs. These programs facilitate the safe disposal of unused medications,” according to a release from the lawmakers.

