Trone, McKinley partner on drug resolution

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued new guidance to address the rising number of COVID cases across the nation. To offer additional protection from the Delta variant and prevent the spread, the CDC recommends those who are fully vaccinated wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission. The CDC rates Newport News as having a “high” level of community transmission since we’ve seen 49.66 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days and an 11% positivity rate. Those who are unvaccinated or not fully-vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks in all settings.