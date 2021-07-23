Cancel
This Sturdy, Editor-Approved Grill Brush Is *THE ONE* Worth Buying — and It’s on Sale Now

By Phoebe Sklansky
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s summer, and you know what that means — it’s grilling season! But with all of the delicious barbecue, hot dogs, and grilled veggies comes the pesky task of cleaning your grill. It’s greasy work, but someone’s gotta do it, right? To make this chore easier, you need a good grill brush, and that’s why we’re excited that Amazon is holding a sale on the GrillArt Grill Brush and Scraper right now. Normally priced at $29.95, this editor-favorite find is currently retailing at just $19.97 and promises to help you clean your grill five times faster than the average brush.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

