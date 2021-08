GOOD FRIAY MORNING, EVERYONE... High pressure will continue to dominate our weather picture today. We will see plenty of sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 80's. Northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will be scattered through the 40's. Those northerly breezes will turn light and variable this evening and stay there through tomorrow morning.